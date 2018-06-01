Sign up for the MSNBC newsletter
Revolution
Tim Cook on vetting controversial content, like NRA-TV in the app store04:11
Apple’s Tim Cook wants to ‘create as many jobs as we can in the U.S’03:36
Apple’s Tim Cook reveals what workers must embrace to ‘do incredibly well’02:12
Tim Cook calls out Amazon's search for a new HQ: It's a 'beauty contest'01:53
Privacy is 'a human right': Apple CEO Tim Cook01:26
Tim Cook slams Facebook's Zuckerberg: I wouldn't be in this situation01:48
