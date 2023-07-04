Anthony Coley expects 'a lot of agreement' from left and right questioning Harvard's legacy practice

Harvard is once again at the center of debate, with a civil rights group challenging legacy admissions, saying the practice discriminates against students of color and gives an unfair boost to mostly white children of alumni. Former federal prosecutor Carol Lam and Anthony Coley, former Senior Adviser to Attorney General Merrick Garland, join Lindsey Reiser to discuss. “What this effort is signifying is that at the end of the day, if race is not allowed to be a part of the consideration and the process, then nothing else should be allowed,” says Coley. “And this is an effort where I think you're gonna see a lot of agreement from both the left and the right, who are coming to say, ‘You know what, judge everybody completely by the merits.’”July 4, 2023