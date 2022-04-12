IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: At least 13 people injured in NYC subway station shooting

  • Now Playing

    Analyzing how NYPD, authorities can use DNA databases to find subway shooting suspect

    03:23
  • UP NEXT

    Multiple people shot, several suspicious devices found at Brooklyn subway station

    03:28

  • Historians take a first draft at Trump's presidency

    09:27

  • The 'YOLO' explanation why flying is currently so hard 

    05:27

  • WATCH: Operator survives being trapped in ride at Florida's Clay County Fair

    01:27

  • Women say the economy is not working well for them

    12:04

  • Covid cases rise again in half of U.S. states: Should we worry?

    05:58

  • Texas District Attorney to drop charges against woman for alleged 'self-induced abortion' 

    04:29

  • Concerns over Biden’s exposure to Covid rise after 67 D.C. officials test positive

    02:17

  • Woman charged with murder in Texas after causing a 'self-induced abortion'

    00:42

  • No convictions in trial of four men accused in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

    02:29

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: The Big Lie is down, Tiger Woods is up

    04:32

  • 'It meant so much to me': Rep. Clyburn on Judge Jackson's confirmation

    09:12

  • Joe: More Republicans could have stayed in chamber and applauded Jackson confirmation

    07:40

  • MLB is back as Opening Day arrives

    06:24

  • Two universities reinstate mask mandates following Covid surge

    05:36

  • Adams: We can't go back to heavy-handed policing, but we can't go back to 2,000 homicides a year

    12:14

  • Sen. Warren: Canceling student loan debt is about investing in our economy overall

    08:19

  • How QAnon went mainstream: ‘Fever dream come true for the worst people on the internet’

    04:36

  • ‘Amazon, here we come’: Biden delivers pro-labor message at union conference

    02:27

msnbc

Analyzing how NYPD, authorities can use DNA databases to find subway shooting suspect

03:23

A manhunt is now underway for any suspects responsible for the shooting that left multiple people injured in a New York City subway in Brooklyn. MSNBC contributor Frank Figliuzzi explains the different resources the NYPD and federal authorities could use to identify the suspect.April 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Analyzing how NYPD, authorities can use DNA databases to find subway shooting suspect

    03:23
  • UP NEXT

    Multiple people shot, several suspicious devices found at Brooklyn subway station

    03:28

  • Historians take a first draft at Trump's presidency

    09:27

  • The 'YOLO' explanation why flying is currently so hard 

    05:27

  • WATCH: Operator survives being trapped in ride at Florida's Clay County Fair

    01:27

  • Women say the economy is not working well for them

    12:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All