Amid war and plague, Biden tells the country 'it's going to be OK'
01:39
Chris Hayes shares his analysis of President Joe Biden' first State of the Union address. "War and plague are the defining features of human life on the planet for much of the civilization... we've been living through one, and now we're watching another. People are anxious," Hayes says. "I thought that line was profound." March 2, 2022
