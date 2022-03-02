IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Amid war and plague, Biden tells the country 'it's going to be OK'

    Putin ‘badly miscalculated’ by invading Ukraine says Biden

  • The hits Joe Biden didn't take during his State of the Union address

  • 'Spare a thought for Gov. Reynolds': Unpacking the State of the Union rebuttal

  • Meet the Republican delivering the Biden rebuttal

  • Inside Biden’s Crucial Speech Amid Global Clash with Putin

  • As Biden Stares Down Putin, Go Inside White House For High Stakes Address I MSNBC Exclusive

  • Michael Beschloss: Biden needs to talk about democracy in ‘existential danger’ of being ‘destroyed’

  • Speaker Pelosi: Putin is ‘afraid of a democracy on his doorstep, which Ukraine proposes’

  • Yamiche Alcindor: White House 'revising' State of the Union speech to 'meet the moment'

Amid war and plague, Biden tells the country 'it's going to be OK'

Chris Hayes shares his analysis of President Joe Biden' first State of the Union address. "War and plague are the defining features of human life on the planet for much of the civilization... we've been living through one, and now we're watching another. People are anxious," Hayes says. "I thought that line was profound." March 2, 2022

