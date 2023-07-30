American nurse and her child kidnapped in Haiti, nonprofit groups says

- Now Playing
American nurse and her child kidnapped in Haiti, nonprofit groups says00:18
- UP NEXT
Blinken warns economic support for Niger in jeopardy following attempted coup04:31
Richard Haass: Russia-China bond a 'loveless relationship'09:58
US pledges $500M in humanitarian support for Ukraine07:17
Humanitarian group aims to end poverty and food insecurity06:05
France grapples with months of protests05:31
New Yorker: Glimpse of a Trumpian future in Israel06:53
'To the right of this government, is only a wall' Impact of new judicial law in Israel05:32
Israel approves key part of judicial reform plan02:26
Thousands in Israel protest Netanyahu's judicial overhaul as vote looms03:32
North Korea fires missile into sea but no word on detained U.S. soldier02:49
Trump says Taiwan 'took our business away'06:12
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hospitalized02:23
Joe: Contrast couldn't be sharper between Biden and Trump's NATO summit trips09:02
'No Ordinary Assignment' looks at writer's career covering war in Middle East05:13
John Kirby: Biden and Zelenskyy had 'a very constructive conversation'05:05
President Biden wrapping up European trip in Finland07:49
WH: We will continue to work with Ukraine on a path to NATO membership06:21
Zelensky makes appearance in Lithuania during NATO summit03:01
President Biden: Adding Finland, Sweden to NATO is a historic moment03:10
- Now Playing
American nurse and her child kidnapped in Haiti, nonprofit groups says00:18
- UP NEXT
Blinken warns economic support for Niger in jeopardy following attempted coup04:31
Richard Haass: Russia-China bond a 'loveless relationship'09:58
US pledges $500M in humanitarian support for Ukraine07:17
Humanitarian group aims to end poverty and food insecurity06:05
France grapples with months of protests05:31
Play All