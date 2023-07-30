IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    American nurse and her child kidnapped in Haiti, nonprofit groups says

    00:18
  • UP NEXT

    Blinken warns economic support for Niger in jeopardy following attempted coup

    04:31

  • Richard Haass: Russia-China bond a 'loveless relationship'

    09:58

  • US pledges $500M in humanitarian support for Ukraine

    07:17

  • Humanitarian group aims to end poverty and food insecurity

    06:05

  • France grapples with months of protests

    05:31

  • New Yorker: Glimpse of a Trumpian future in Israel

    06:53

  • 'To the right of this government, is only a wall' Impact of new judicial law in Israel

    05:32

  • Israel approves key part of judicial reform plan

    02:26

  • Thousands in Israel protest Netanyahu's judicial overhaul as vote looms

    03:32

  • North Korea fires missile into sea but no word on detained U.S. soldier

    02:49

  • Trump says Taiwan 'took our business away'

    06:12

  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hospitalized

    02:23

  • Joe: Contrast couldn't be sharper between Biden and Trump's NATO summit trips

    09:02

  • 'No Ordinary Assignment' looks at writer's career covering war in Middle East

    05:13

  • John Kirby: Biden and Zelenskyy had 'a very constructive conversation'

    05:05

  • President Biden wrapping up European trip in Finland

    07:49

  • WH: We will continue to work with Ukraine on a path to NATO membership

    06:21

  • Zelensky makes appearance in Lithuania during NATO summit

    03:01

  • President Biden: Adding Finland, Sweden to NATO is a historic moment

    03:10

msnbc

American nurse and her child kidnapped in Haiti, nonprofit groups says

00:18

A nonprofit organization says a nurse and her child, both Americans, were kidnapped from their campus near Port-au-Prince amid the civil unrest in Haiti.July 30, 2023

  • Now Playing

    American nurse and her child kidnapped in Haiti, nonprofit groups says

    00:18
  • UP NEXT

    Blinken warns economic support for Niger in jeopardy following attempted coup

    04:31

  • Richard Haass: Russia-China bond a 'loveless relationship'

    09:58

  • US pledges $500M in humanitarian support for Ukraine

    07:17

  • Humanitarian group aims to end poverty and food insecurity

    06:05

  • France grapples with months of protests

    05:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All