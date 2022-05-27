America’s dueling plagues: racism & gun violence

Tale of the Tape: Lindsey Graham on Ketanji Brown Jackson08:25
'They Said What' about Ginni Thomas’ text messages?!07:09
Thoughts from across the aisle on Ron DeSantis vs. Disney13:43
Tale of the Tape: Fmr. Sen. David Perdue touts Big Lie07:00
'They Said What' about the McCarthy Tapes?!09:24
'They Said What' about the leaked SCOTUS draft?!07:31
Can the left and right find common ground in a post-Roe America?18:06
Tale of the Tape: Newsom goes after fellow Dems07:19
- Now Playing
America’s dueling plagues: racism & gun violence14:39
- UP NEXT
Tale of the Tape: Rick Scott tongue-tied on white nationalism07:58
Ad It Up! Breaking down the campaign ads making waves12:26
- UP NEXT
Tale of the Tape: Lindsey Graham on Ketanji Brown Jackson08:25
'They Said What' about Ginni Thomas’ text messages?!07:09
Thoughts from across the aisle on Ron DeSantis vs. Disney13:43
Tale of the Tape: Fmr. Sen. David Perdue touts Big Lie07:00
'They Said What' about the McCarthy Tapes?!09:24
'They Said What' about the leaked SCOTUS draft?!07:31
Play All