Amb. Bill Taylor: Russia is attempting to 'wipe out the Ukrainians from the map. This is genocide.'

04:14

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor joins Chris Jansing to discuss the growing number of war crimes inflicted by Russia in Ukraine. “There are war crimes taking place every day,” says Taylor. “This is terrorist activity. This is actually an attempt by the Russians to wipe out the Ukrainians, to wipe out the Ukrainians from the map. This is genocide. So this has to be held accountable.”Nov. 25, 2022

