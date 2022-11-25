IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Allen Orr: The push to keep Title 42 in place is 'inconsistent' and 'based on hate'

05:05

Fifteen Republican-led states are asking a judge to delay the termination of Title 42, a pandemic-era policy that restricts asylum seekers from crossing the border. Immigration attorney Allen Orr, former president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, joins José Díaz-Balart to discuss. “Many of the states that are suing the federal government to keep Title 42 in place are the highest states that use immigrant laborers through the H2B Program,” says Orr. “These are inconsistent conversations that are based on hate.”Nov. 25, 2022

