    Alex Murdaugh testifies: ‘I didn’t shoot my wife or my son, any time, ever’

Alex Murdaugh testifies: ‘I didn’t shoot my wife or my son, any time, ever’

While on trial for murder, Alex Murdaugh denied killing his wife and one of his sons, saying “I didn’t shoot my wife or my son, any time, ever.”Feb. 23, 2023

