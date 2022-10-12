IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million in damages to Sandy Hook families

    16:29
  • UP NEXT

    'Hold onto your seats': 'Handmaid's Tale' actress on the new season

    09:50

  • 'I don't trust him': Former officer on why he recorded Rep. McCarthy

    11:02

  • DOJ urges Supreme Court to stay out of Mar-a-Lago document fight

    05:39

  • 'The Grandest Stage' takes a swing at the history of the world series

    09:49

  • 'Bad Sisters' star on the show's success and the finale

    11:24

  • GOP Rep. Kinzinger is endorsing Democrats in key midterm races

    05:14

  • How religious conservatives made reproductive rights a political issue

    13:02

  • 'The Trumpiest time in American history before Trump'

    06:42

  • Journalist on her five decades of writing about black lives

    08:18

  • Joe: Sen. Tuberville was using a racist attack without using the racist term

    07:38

  • Steve Rattner: The good news and bad news in September jobs report

    06:53

  • 'Citizens in Kyiv huddled in the subway': Explosions rock Ukraine capital

    03:00

  • Indiana mayor admits he was impaired after car accident

    00:20

  • 'Adrift' looks at an America at a crossroads

    08:37

  • Historic search-and-rescue underway in Florida

    03:34

  • Huma Abedin on personal growth: Consider doing the thing that scares you the most

    06:09

  • How a fired professor's example shows what's wrong with academia

    07:00

  • Tom Ricks: The civil rights movement had the moral authority

    12:38

  • Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy

    05:33

msnbc

Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million in damages to Sandy Hook families

16:29

A Connecticut Jury has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $965 million in damages to eight families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School victims for calling the 2012 massacre a hoax on his platforms. Oct. 12, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million in damages to Sandy Hook families

    16:29
  • UP NEXT

    'Hold onto your seats': 'Handmaid's Tale' actress on the new season

    09:50

  • 'I don't trust him': Former officer on why he recorded Rep. McCarthy

    11:02

  • DOJ urges Supreme Court to stay out of Mar-a-Lago document fight

    05:39

  • 'The Grandest Stage' takes a swing at the history of the world series

    09:49

  • 'Bad Sisters' star on the show's success and the finale

    11:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All