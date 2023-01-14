Alabama AG walks back suggestion women could be prosecuted for using abortion pill

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alabama's Republican attorney general walked back comments he made suggesting that women in his state who take an abortion pill to end their pregnancy could face criminal charges. National political reporter for The Washington Post, Caroline Kitchener, reports on how the attorney general is now saying that only providers who prescribe the pill could be prosecuted. Jan. 14, 2023

