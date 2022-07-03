IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Akron mayor on bodycam showing fatal Walker shooting: 'Violence, destruction are not the answer'

    01:46
  • UP NEXT

    Jayland Walker family attorney says no evidence found that 25-year-old was armed when shot

    04:11

  • Uvalde schools police chief sends letter to resign from City Council seat

    00:29

  • Uvalde school police chief to resign from City Council seat, according to local paper

    07:19

  • Supreme Court asks Maryland officials to stop protests outside justices' houses 

    00:22

  • U.S. grapples with historic inflation ahead of July 4 holiday

    05:39

  • Meacham: We have to realize that patriotism isn't passive; it's an active state

    12:28

  • Expect travel problems to worsen over July 4 holiday

    03:46

  • Supreme Court rules Biden admin. can end “Remain In Mexico” policy

    07:05

  • Supreme Court expert: Liberal justices are warning us things are getting worse, really fast

    11:16

  • 'Carolyn Bryant must be indicted' for role in murder, kidnapping of Emmett Till his cousin says

    06:36

  • Police: Florida man killed teen because he feared being 'outed'

    01:43

  • Biden WH orders over 100 million doses of updated vaccine for the fall

    06:26

  • Travelers face flight cancellations and delays ahead of July 4 weekend

    06:36

  • Singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking, racketeering

    03:32

  • New York City running low on monkeypox vaccine

    01:32

  • Rep. Raskin says Trump 'had violence within his sights’ on Jan. 6

    03:31

  • Cassidy Hutchinson: Giuliani, Meadows suggested interest in presidential pardon related to Jan. 6

    01:36

  • Battle over reproductive rights could impact Georgia AG race

    06:43

  • The Last Thing: Rudy Slaps Back

    03:16

msnbc

Akron mayor on bodycam showing fatal Walker shooting: 'Violence, destruction are not the answer'

01:46

Following the release of police body camera footage showing the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker, Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan calls for a "peaceful assembly" of protests, and urges the city that "violence is not the answer." July 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Akron mayor on bodycam showing fatal Walker shooting: 'Violence, destruction are not the answer'

    01:46
  • UP NEXT

    Jayland Walker family attorney says no evidence found that 25-year-old was armed when shot

    04:11

  • Uvalde schools police chief sends letter to resign from City Council seat

    00:29

  • Uvalde school police chief to resign from City Council seat, according to local paper

    07:19

  • Supreme Court asks Maryland officials to stop protests outside justices' houses 

    00:22

  • U.S. grapples with historic inflation ahead of July 4 holiday

    05:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All