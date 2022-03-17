IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Aid workers detail situation on the ground in Poland and Moldova

07:24

As the U.N. reports more than 3 million people have fled Ukraine, Britton Buckner, program director for Catholic Relief Services in Moldova, and Helena Krajewska, press officer for the Polish Humanitarian Action, join MSNBC's Chris Jansing to discuss the work their teams are doing on the ground. Both note that the “needs are tremendous.”March 17, 2022

