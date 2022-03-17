Aid workers detail situation on the ground in Poland and Moldova
07:24
Share this -
copied
As the U.N. reports more than 3 million people have fled Ukraine, Britton Buckner, program director for Catholic Relief Services in Moldova, and Helena Krajewska, press officer for the Polish Humanitarian Action, join MSNBC's Chris Jansing to discuss the work their teams are doing on the ground. Both note that the “needs are tremendous.”March 17, 2022
Now Playing
Aid workers detail situation on the ground in Poland and Moldova
07:24
UP NEXT
Blinken condemns Russian attacks: 'Intentionally targeting civilians is a war crime'
00:52
Democratic Rep. Susan Wild on Ukraine: 'A no-fly zone is not feasible'
05:36
Ashley Parker: Biden calling Putin a war criminal was ‘clearly not planned,’ came from ‘emotions of that day’
07:40
EU Ambassador: If Putin succeeds, ‘all the bullies around the world … will try to do the same’
08:30
Mikhail Zygar: ‘Russian propaganda’ can spin any situation in Ukraine as Putin’s ‘victory’