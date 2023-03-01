IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    AG Garland praises 'patriotic' Justice Dept. employees during Senate hearing

AG Garland praises ‘patriotic’ Justice Dept. employees during Senate hearing

Before facing questions from lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland praised the work done by the Justice Department to “uphold the rule of law” and “keep our country safe” during his annual congressional testimony.March 1, 2023

    AG Garland praises ‘patriotic’ Justice Dept. employees during Senate hearing

