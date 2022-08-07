IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Actress Gina Torres: 'There was no place for me as a Latina' in Hollywood

Actress Gina Torres: ‘There was no place for me as a Latina’ in Hollywood

Actress Gina Torres says she struggled to reconcile “three worlds” while coming up in Hollywood. “To work, to survive, it was something I had to learn. To then learn to be whatever Black was and then feel like I was alienating that other part of myself…it just kind of became a jedi mind trick to keep myself from just being sad all the time about not being able to fully experience and express the entirety of myself.”Aug. 7, 2022

