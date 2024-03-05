Actress and activist Sophia Bush: Women are leading an 'economic revolution' – we need to support them by closing the gender lending gap

Actress, activist and entrepreneur Sophia Bush talks with Stephanie Ruhle at MSNBC Live's debut event in Washington, DC about her efforts to fund female-led businesses, achieving financial success while making a social impact and why it's such a challenging time for women in America right now. This interview happened at MSNBC’s inaugural MSNBC Live event in Washington, D.C. MSNBC Live features live interviews and panel discussions, as well as forums and other events with MSNBC anchors and talent. Luke Russert is the host and creative director of MSNBC Live.March 5, 2024