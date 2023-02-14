Active shooter sought by police as Michigan State community shelters in place

- Now Playing
Active shooter sought by police as Michigan State community shelters in place05:14
- UP NEXT
Multiple injuries reported in shooting at Michigan State University02:16
Father of Parkland school shooting victim looks back, five years later05:16
Fred Guttenberg: There are common sense things we can do to reduce gun violence10:39
Rep. Dingell on guns: Forefathers could never believe the danger we live in02:43
Chris Hayes: U.S. life expectancy is declining. Biden should act.06:48
Rep. Boebert rails against ATF, 'gun-free zones' and urges Americans to buy more guns10:19
America's gun culture06:10
Florida activist: DeSantis-led GOP wants to make guns easier to access than kids' Rosa Parks book12:00
Deadly start to 2023 as mass shootings pervade nation02:10
Secret Service releases report on mass attacks in public spaces04:35
Mayor Adams: Unfair for cities to carry the weight of nation's border crisis07:10
America's numbness to gun violence07:24
Officials say Half Moon Bay mass shooting evidence points to 'workplace violence'03:27
Sen. Booker to GOP on debt limit: Govern or get out of the way09:02
Joe: Why do Republicans keep blocking sensible background checks?11:53
18 people dead in separate California shootings05:58
At least seven dead in shootings in Half Moon Bay, California02:10
NBC News Exclusive: Surveillance video shows the moment a hero disarmed Monterey Park gunman04:47
Eleventh victim dies in wake of Monterey Park shooting03:38
- Now Playing
Active shooter sought by police as Michigan State community shelters in place05:14
- UP NEXT
Multiple injuries reported in shooting at Michigan State University02:16
Father of Parkland school shooting victim looks back, five years later05:16
Fred Guttenberg: There are common sense things we can do to reduce gun violence10:39
Rep. Dingell on guns: Forefathers could never believe the danger we live in02:43
Chris Hayes: U.S. life expectancy is declining. Biden should act.06:48
Play All