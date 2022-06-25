IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Abortion providers scramble to help women as state bans spread

    Despair won't stop Republicans seeking national abortion ban: Rep. Barbara Lee

  • American women face new era of very big, invasive government

  • Threat of anti-abortion terrorism amplified as bans reduce number of providers

  • Republican Supreme Court could impose national abortion ban without help from electeds

  • Republican 40-year political project achieves goal with Supreme Court ending Roe v. Wade

  • TX valedictorian reflects on end of Roe

  • The Last Thing: Knowing Roe

  • Next steps for states in post-Roe America

  • Political ramifications of overturning Roe

  • Rep. Katie Porter: SCOTUS abortion ruling ‘tramples on our liberty’

  • Sen. Tina Smith: SCOTUS ‘does not have the last word’ on abortion

  • Lawrence: Never forget the GOP presidents who overturned Roe

  • Legal expert: Expand the court with people who believe in secular government not theocracy

  • Sen. Klobuchar: If we can take back 2 Senate seats we can codify Roe v. Wade into law

  • Rebecca Traister: The necessity of hope in post-Roe America

  • Warren on ending of Roe: ‘Supreme Court doesn’t get the last word’—we do

  • Hayes: Overturning of Roe is ‘raw exertion of power by 5 right-wing judges’

  • SCOTUS' Roe Ruling Goes Against Most Americans' Beliefs

  • After Roe Ruling, Other Constitutional Rights Could Be Next

Abortion providers scramble to help women as state bans spread

Amy Hagstrom Miller, founder and C.E.O. of Whole Woman's Health, talks with Rachel Maddow about the hardships her clients face in the wake of the Republican Supreme Court's striking down of Roe v. Wade, and the effort to get abortion services to women who live in states with bans already in place. June 25, 2022

Play All