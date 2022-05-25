Abbott: Gunman posted on Facebook about shooting grandmother, elementary school

- Now Playing
Abbott: Gunman posted on Facebook about shooting grandmother, elementary school01:24
- UP NEXT
Adm. James Stavridis: We have got to get out of this dark thicket06:41
Watch: Beto O'Rourke confronts Texas governor at shooting news conference02:41
Joe: Republicans will come up with a thousand excuses for why we shouldn't do anything09:17
Students Demand Action member 'extremely frustrated' by lawmaker inaction after school shootings02:21
Texas State Sen. Gutierrez recalls 'uncontrollable crying' of parents of school shooting victims06:16
'What happens next is we get angry': Gun safety group calls for holding lawmakers accountable08:54
Fred Guttenberg: We need a permanent ATF director08:35
Sen. Murphy: I want people in this country to feel a sense of outrage08:21
Law enforcement working to identify weapon used in school shooting08:03
At least 19 children, 2 teachers killed at Texas school05:17
Joe: Now is the time to talk about gun reform07:49
Two victims identified in Texas school shooting00:33
Harris speaks out on Texas school shooting: 'Our hearts keep getting broken'02:41
Parkland father reacts to Texas school shooting: 'How many more times?'05:08
'Why are you here?': Sen. Murphy begs colleagues to compromise on gun legislation03:11
Castro says he hopes Uvalde shooting gives politicians courage to cast gun control vote04:15
Authorities confirm ‘several injuries,’ ‘some deaths’ at Texas school shooting01:10
Shooting reported at Texas elementary school, over a dozen injured02:06
Nominations are open for the 2022 50 Over 50 List06:42
- Now Playing
Abbott: Gunman posted on Facebook about shooting grandmother, elementary school01:24
- UP NEXT
Adm. James Stavridis: We have got to get out of this dark thicket06:41
Watch: Beto O'Rourke confronts Texas governor at shooting news conference02:41
Joe: Republicans will come up with a thousand excuses for why we shouldn't do anything09:17
Students Demand Action member 'extremely frustrated' by lawmaker inaction after school shootings02:21
Texas State Sen. Gutierrez recalls 'uncontrollable crying' of parents of school shooting victims06:16
Play All