A Russian invasion could lead to 1-5 million new refugees
As Russia sends in “peacekeeping” forces into Ukraine, MSNBC’s Cal Perry reports from Poland on how that country is planning to handle a potential influx of refugees. Meanwhile Shelly Culbertson, senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation, tells Chris Jansing that “this could likely be one of the biggest movements of people since World War II.”Feb. 22, 2022
