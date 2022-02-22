Amb. Bolton: U.S. ‘should have had more’ forces in Ukraine earlier ‘to train with the Ukrainians’
06:24
Fmr. Bush national security adviser: Putin has built a 'much more formidable' military than 2008
02:14
EU to activate cyber response unit as Ukraine warns of potential cyber attacks
04:50
Olga Tokariuk: Putin's speech 'perceived as declaration of war on Ukraine'
05:02
We didn't find better ways to arm Ukraine, says writer
11:30
White House now calling Russian movements in Ukraine an 'invasion'
02:12
White House now calling Russian moves an 'invasion'
02:47
Engel: The Ukrainian govt has not been committing genocide — but wars can be launched by lies
02:33
Why Putin must be 'astounded' that his intimidation tactics aren't working on Zelenskyy
03:24
'Significant sanction steps' directed at Russia expected in 'coming hours,' says Biden admin
07:42
What Vladimir Putin is so afraid of in Ukraine
03:44
Russia's Parliament votes to recognize independence of Ukraine separatist areas
04:48
Archive: Ukrainians vote on independence from the Soviet Union
02:07
A Russian invasion could lead to 1-5 million new refugees
05:09
As Russia sends in “peacekeeping” forces into Ukraine, MSNBC’s Cal Perry reports from Poland on how that country is planning to handle a potential influx of refugees. Meanwhile Shelly Culbertson, senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation, tells Chris Jansing that “this could likely be one of the biggest movements of people since World War II.”Feb. 22, 2022
