'Your anger against the truth is reprehensible': Christie lashes out at MAGA crowd after being booed

Reed Galen and Fmr. Rep. Donna Edwards joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss Chris Christie's cold reception at the Florida Freedom Summit this weekend, where he confronted the pro-Trump crowd after they repeatedly booed and heckled him during his speech. "What a shock, you're for Trump," the former New Jersey governor moaned sarcastically. "Your anger against the truth is reprehensible." Nov. 5, 2023