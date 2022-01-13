Workers are leaving manufacturing jobs at record numbers
05:25
Share this -
copied
Washington Post columnist Heather Long and Detroit Free Press business reporter Adrienne Roberts join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss their reporting on how the manufacturing industry has changed during the pandemic and why workers are quitting their jobs at record rates.Jan. 13, 2022
UP NEXT
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL): ‘Spirit of fear’ is infecting the Republican party
08:52
Inflation soars 7% in December, highest jump since 1982
06:57
The state of election security ahead of 2022
04:17
‘There's this perpetual fatigue’: Michigan hospitals at breaking point amid COVID surge
04:20
A ‘toxic mix of ignorance and intolerance’: Domestic extremism on the rise in the U.S.
08:12
‘We need concrete action’: Pressure mounts on voting rights reform