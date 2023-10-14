IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'When you live in Gaza you don't really have expectations': Gazans face bleak reality as war returns

    'Rules of war' lose primacy as Israel-Hamas war intensifies

  • 'There's no more putting this off': Father of abducted Israeli torn as war puts son's return at risk

  • 'No place to go': Gazans stuck as fodder for Hamas guerilla tactics

  • Hezbollah threatens to drag war weary Lebanon into Israel-Hamas war

  • Hamas terror attack on Israel was also likely a deliberate provocation to war

  • Fears about the fates of hostages held by Hamas

  • Gaza braces for Israeli military ground offensive

  • Son of missing Israeli peace activist: 'Vengeance is not a strategy'

  • ‘Calm before the storm’: Israel-Lebanon border braces for crisis to expand north 

  • 'Top Secret' Hamas documents show terrorists targeted schools

  • 'A country in fury': Veteran foreign correspondent on Israeli response to Hamas

  • Biden Official talks policy on terrorism, hostages and war in Israel in MSNBC interview

  • Reuters journalist killed in Lebanon while covering Israel-Hamas war

  • Biden promises to do 'everything possible' to locate missing Americans

  • Netanyahu speaks out as Israel orders ground evacuation in Gaza

  • Fmr. Adm. Stavridis: Hamas, Hezbollah are ‘evil creatures of that rotten theocracy in Tehran’

  • Jonathan Alter: ‘Nobody knows whether it’s even possible to’ rescue or ‘save the hostages’ in Gaza

  • 70 killed after convoys of evacuees in Gaza hit by Israeli strikes

  • UNRWA’s Juliette Touma: ‘Gaza is being pushed into the abyss’ during ‘exodus’ from northern Gaza

'When you live in Gaza you don't really have expectations': Gazans face bleak reality as war returns

Eman Mohammed, a photojournalist from Gaza whose relatives are trapped in Gaza by the Israeli blockade, talks with Alex Wagner about the dire situation for Gazans facing a likely Israeli onslaught with already very limited supplies.Oct. 14, 2023

