‘We will not default’: Biden addresses debt ceiling negotiations before G-7 trip

- Now Playing
‘We will not default’: Biden addresses debt ceiling negotiations before G-7 trip03:41
- UP NEXT
White House keeps positive face on debt ceiling despite GOP threats09:45
Biden runs for reelection on ‘freedom’ after Trump’s ‘American carnage’06:11
Clyburn: Discharge petition ‘should be on the table’ to force debt ceiling vote05:39
Biden and congressional leaders meet again on debt limit09:49
Biden to end Asia trip early to return for debt ceiling negotiations02:59
Work requirements for federal aid programs brought into debt limit negotiations02:08
Suspect in attack on Virginia congressman's office refused to appear for arraignment02:39
Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank executives face Senate over collapse02:27
Durham report on handling of Trump-Russia investigation released to public02:54
Election deniers seek to oust Kentucky's Republican secretary of state01:33
Rep. Connolly says man with baseball bat attacked his Virginia office03:50
Dan Merica: Unclear ‘whether there’s going to be any blowback’ from debt ceiling standoff on 202408:18
The Florida Department of Education is erasing history from textbooks04:42
The Constitutional Sheriffs movement subverts democracy05:54
Judiciary Committee under Chairman Jordan has been political circus, theater: Rep. Madeleine Dean09:27
Rep. Himes doubts McCarthy can make a deal with Biden that won't 'put his speakership in jeopardy’05:52
Mexican cities face crowded streets after migrants turned away at southern border03:12
‘Our borders are not open,’ Mayorkas says amid Title 42 end04:26
Jim Clyburn calls on Biden to invoke the 14th amendment to avoid default07:15
- Now Playing
‘We will not default’: Biden addresses debt ceiling negotiations before G-7 trip03:41
- UP NEXT
White House keeps positive face on debt ceiling despite GOP threats09:45
Biden runs for reelection on ‘freedom’ after Trump’s ‘American carnage’06:11
Clyburn: Discharge petition ‘should be on the table’ to force debt ceiling vote05:39
Biden and congressional leaders meet again on debt limit09:49
Biden to end Asia trip early to return for debt ceiling negotiations02:59
Play All