IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch President Biden's full 2024 State of the Union address
March 8, 202401:07:47

  • Rep. Garcia: You could feel the energy in the room during Biden’s State of the Union Address

    05:02

  • Rep. Horsford: Biden challenged Americans to come together

    11:25
  • Now Playing

    Watch President Biden's full 2024 State of the Union address

    01:07:47
  • UP NEXT

    Jen Psaki: We saw tonight what Biden ‘really thinks of Trump’

    02:43

  • Watch President Biden's State of the Union address in under 4 minutes

    03:37

  • Maddow calls out glaring contradiction in Katie Britt’s GOP response

    03:13

  • Biden boosts Casey's bill on 'shrinkflation' with Snickers joke

    00:59

  • Full GOP response to State of the Union: Sen. Britt says Biden 'doesn't get it'

    17:27

  • 'Incredibly aggressive': Biden delivers energized State of the Union 

    10:39

  • ‘Just astonishing’: Lawrence on Biden’s direct attacks on Trump and SCOTUS

    03:12

  • Biden ends State of the Union tackling age criticism: ‘I’ve always known what endures’

    02:57

  • Biden: Only Gaza solution is a two-state solution

    04:58

  • Biden renews vow to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines

    03:47

  • Biden vouches for immigration package, rejects Trump rhetoric

    05:40

  • Biden urges Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act

    02:43

  • Biden highlights efforts to reverse the climate crisis in the U.S.

    01:02

  • Biden lays out plans to improve early childhood education

    03:59

  • Biden details tax code push: ‘Fighting like hell to make it fair’

    03:42

  • Biden proposes an annual tax credit to help Americans with housing

    01:30

  • Biden vows to protect Social Security and make the wealthy 'pay their fair share'

    01:08

msnbc

Watch President Biden's full 2024 State of the Union address

01:07:47

Watch President Biden deliver remarks to the nation in his 2024 State of the Union address, including remarks on Ukraine, immigration, Roe v. Wade, the Israel-Hamas war, and his thoughts for the future.March 8, 2024

  • Rep. Garcia: You could feel the energy in the room during Biden’s State of the Union Address

    05:02

  • Rep. Horsford: Biden challenged Americans to come together

    11:25
  • Now Playing

    Watch President Biden's full 2024 State of the Union address

    01:07:47
  • UP NEXT

    Jen Psaki: We saw tonight what Biden ‘really thinks of Trump’

    02:43

  • Watch President Biden's State of the Union address in under 4 minutes

    03:37

  • Maddow calls out glaring contradiction in Katie Britt’s GOP response

    03:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All