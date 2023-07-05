IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
“To End All War: Oppenheimer & The Atomic Bomb” Official Trailer

01:01

Sunday, July 9th, watch “To End All War: Oppenheimer & The Atomic Bomb,” an NBC News Studios production. The feature documentary examines physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the weapon that changed the world — and how it changed him too. “To End All War: Oppenheimer & The Atomic Bomb” airs Sunday, July 9th at 10pm ET on MSNBC and is streaming on Peacock.July 5, 2023

