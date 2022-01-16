IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Ali Velshi: Economy ‘is in pretty good shape’ despite inflation 05:40 Oath Keepers founder in court 04:05 First sedition charges filed in Capitol attack 07:26 Jan. 6th committee targets top House Republican 07:46 Georgia is ‘ground zero’ for voter suppression 03:48 Biden’s tough talk on voting rights 06:23 Lawrence: Biden and Schumer giving senators 'nowhere to hide' on voting rights 05:38 Lawrence: Biden's putting the pressure of history on Manchin and Sinema 06:14 Voting rights take center stage this week 03:11 Voting rights advocates press hard line for Biden 07:02 Democrats use new tactic to sway Manchin 06:50 Deval Patrick: Either we believe in democracy or we don’t 04:58 SCOTUS weighs Biden’s workplace vaccine mandate 04:23 Woodward & Costa: Trump pushed ‘Pence to the brink’ on Jan. 6 10:57 Jan. 6th: A day of remembrance and division 04:03 Biden unveils plan aimed at reducing the cost of meat 06:56 Jan. 6th one year later 04:59 Biden admin points to silver lining on rise in Covid hospitalizations: less death 02:36 U.S. reaches 1 million daily Covid cases 06:40 As Congress fails on climate (again), focus turns to executive options for Biden 05:32 'This was an act of terror': President Biden speaks out on Texas synagogue hostage-taking 02:06
President Biden took a few moments to address the Texas synagogue attack while he was attending a hunger relief organization, where he said "this was an act of terror," and that he is working with the attorney general to "deal with these kind of acts."
Jan. 16, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
Ali Velshi: Economy ‘is in pretty good shape’ despite inflation 05:40 Oath Keepers founder in court 04:05 First sedition charges filed in Capitol attack 07:26 Jan. 6th committee targets top House Republican 07:46 Georgia is ‘ground zero’ for voter suppression 03:48 Biden’s tough talk on voting rights 06:23