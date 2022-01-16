IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Ali Velshi: Economy ‘is in pretty good shape’ despite inflation

    05:40

  • Oath Keepers founder in court

    04:05

  • First sedition charges filed in Capitol attack

    07:26

  • Jan. 6th committee targets top House Republican

    07:46

  • Georgia is ‘ground zero’ for voter suppression

    03:48

  • Biden’s tough talk on voting rights

    06:23

  • Lawrence: Biden and Schumer giving senators 'nowhere to hide' on voting rights

    05:38

  • Lawrence: Biden's putting the pressure of history on Manchin and Sinema

    06:14

  • Voting rights take center stage this week

    03:11

  • Voting rights advocates press hard line for Biden

    07:02

  • Democrats use new tactic to sway Manchin

    06:50

  • Deval Patrick: Either we believe in democracy or we don’t

    04:58

  • SCOTUS weighs Biden’s workplace vaccine mandate

    04:23

  • Woodward & Costa: Trump pushed ‘Pence to the brink’ on Jan. 6

    10:57

  • Jan. 6th: A day of remembrance and division

    04:03

  • Biden unveils plan aimed at reducing the cost of meat

    06:56

  • Jan. 6th one year later

    04:59

  • Biden admin points to silver lining on rise in Covid hospitalizations: less death

    02:36

  • U.S. reaches 1 million daily Covid cases

    06:40

  • As Congress fails on climate (again), focus turns to executive options for Biden

    05:32

msnbc

'This was an act of terror': President Biden speaks out on Texas synagogue hostage-taking

02:06

President Biden took a few moments to address the Texas synagogue attack while he was attending a hunger relief organization, where he said "this was an act of terror," and that he is working with the attorney general to "deal with these kind of acts." Jan. 16, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Ali Velshi: Economy ‘is in pretty good shape’ despite inflation

    05:40

  • Oath Keepers founder in court

    04:05

  • First sedition charges filed in Capitol attack

    07:26

  • Jan. 6th committee targets top House Republican

    07:46

  • Georgia is ‘ground zero’ for voter suppression

    03:48

  • Biden’s tough talk on voting rights

    06:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All