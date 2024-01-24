IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Trump wins New Hampshire primary, NBC News projects, cementing status as clear frontrunner

  • Now Playing

    ‘This race is far from over!’: Defiant Nikki Haley vows for fight Trump ‘chaos’ in South Carolina

    11:45
  • UP NEXT

    Trump wins New Hampshire primary, cementing status as clear frontrunner, NBC News projects

    02:56

  • Biden wins New Hampshire’s Democratic primary as a write-in candidate, NBC News projects

    01:28

  • 'Not insubstantial’: Kornacki analyzes Haley’s target numbers in first results from New Hampshire

    04:01

  • Range of polling station services keeps voting convenient in New Hampshire

    05:15

  • 'Where can she win if she can't win in New Hampshire?': Kristen Welker on Nikki Haley's fate

    05:59

  • Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: Trump running on ‘a grievance battle,’ issues are ‘anathema’ to campaign

    06:46

  • Welker: Haley supporters ‘frustrated,’ ‘worry’ she ‘waited too late’ to kick into ‘high gear’ in NH

    04:44

  • 'I'm very confident,' Trump says at NH polling site

    04:49

  • A call for former high-level Trump appointees to speak out

    06:23

  • New Hampshire secretary of state speaks about challenges of 2024 primary

    02:49

  • Ali Vitali: I think Haley is connecting in NH, but voters don't seem to want a Trump alternative

    07:15

  • Haley needs show why Trump is 'the bad guy' of 2024 politics: Chris Matthews

    02:20

  • Senator on the effort to write Biden's name on the NH ballot

    05:26

  • Rep. Taylor Greene: GOP 'completely eradicating' anyone not supporting Trump policies

    05:02

  • Rep. Taylor Greene: GOP 'completely eradicating' anyone not supporting Trump policies

    05:02

  • Joe: If Trump wins tonight, Republicans will lose again in the fall

    06:09

  • Joe: If an upset is going to happen anywhere, it will be in New Hampshire

    10:47

  • ‘I can’t unsee that’: Mika reacts to Trump’s odd ‘ding, boom’ comment

    03:38

  • Haley gets all 6 votes in Dixville Notch midnight vote

    01:55

msnbc

‘This race is far from over!’: Defiant Nikki Haley vows for fight Trump ‘chaos’ in South Carolina

11:45

Nikki Haley delivers a speech to supporters in New Hampshire moments after losing the GOP primary to Donald Trump. Haley defiantly says she’s not dropping out and vows to continue fighting him. Haley noted the GOP losing streak in the Trump era and challenged him to debate her in South Carolina. Some supporters in the crowd yelled “he’s a loser” referring to Trump.Jan. 24, 2024

  • Now Playing

    ‘This race is far from over!’: Defiant Nikki Haley vows for fight Trump ‘chaos’ in South Carolina

    11:45
  • UP NEXT

    Trump wins New Hampshire primary, cementing status as clear frontrunner, NBC News projects

    02:56

  • Biden wins New Hampshire’s Democratic primary as a write-in candidate, NBC News projects

    01:28

  • 'Not insubstantial’: Kornacki analyzes Haley’s target numbers in first results from New Hampshire

    04:01

  • Range of polling station services keeps voting convenient in New Hampshire

    05:15

  • 'Where can she win if she can't win in New Hampshire?': Kristen Welker on Nikki Haley's fate

    05:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All