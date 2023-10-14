'There's no more putting this off': Father of abducted Israeli torn as war puts son's return at risk

- Now Playing
'There's no more putting this off': Father of abducted Israeli torn as war puts son's return at risk07:37
'No place to go': Gazans stuck as fodder for Hamas guerilla tactics08:50
Hezbollah threatens to drag war weary Lebanon into Israel-Hamas war02:36
Hamas terror attack on Israel was also likely a deliberate provocation to war06:02
Fears about the fates of hostages held by Hamas04:41
Gaza braces for Israeli military ground offensive04:28
Son of missing Israeli peace activist: 'Vengeance is not a strategy'04:08
‘Calm before the storm’: Israel-Lebanon border braces for crisis to expand north04:15
'Top Secret' Hamas documents show terrorists targeted schools02:55
“A country in fury”: Veteran foreign correspondent on Israeli response to Hamas12:11
Biden Official talks policy on terrorism, hostages and war in Israel in MSNBC interview08:34
Reuters journalist killed in Lebanon while covering Israel-Hamas war01:25
Biden promises to do 'everything possible' to locate missing Americans01:12
Netanyahu speaks out as Israel orders ground evacuation in Gaza03:00
Fmr. Adm. Stavridis: Hamas, Hezbollah are ‘evil creatures of that rotten theocracy in Tehran’06:05
Jonathan Alter: ‘Nobody knows whether it’s even possible to’ rescue or ‘save the hostages’ in Gaza03:31
70 killed after convoys of evacuees in Gaza hit by Israeli strikes03:54
UNRWA’s Juliette Touma: ‘Gaza is being pushed into the abyss’ during ‘exodus’ from northern Gaza02:13
Fletcher: ‘If Hezbollah goes to war with Israel, then Lebanon will take the brunt of the response’10:01
Rep. D’Esposito: ‘I’m looking for’ a speaker candidate that ‘understands’ what NY Republicans need02:50
