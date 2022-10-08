'The Turning Point' Official Series Trailer

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
“The Turning Point” is a new documentary series from MSNBC Films. “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah is no stranger to unpacking big political and cultural stories with his nightly monologue and news satire program. It’s no easy task finding the funny in the dumpster fire of news. So, it makes sense that Noah’s next projects won’t suffer from a lack of ambition. MSNBC Films, Time Studios, Noah’s Day Zero Productions, Sugar23 and P&G Studios are teaming up on “The Turning Point,” a documentary series that will tackle the big issues of the era — from voting rights to civil rights, human rights to healthcare, American Democracy to the global refugee crisis.Oct. 8, 2022

