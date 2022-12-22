'The cost to the United States is worth it': Sen. Murphy on providing Patriots to Ukraine

Pres. Zelenskyy’s historic visit to Washington03:19
Snyder: Ukrainians have put prospect of larger war 'beyond the horizon'05:24
Lawrence: History was made with Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress07:43
- Now Playing
'The cost to the United States is worth it': Sen. Murphy on providing Patriots to Ukraine07:48
- UP NEXT
Zelenskyy makes personal appeal to U.S. in stirring, historic address08:20
Watch President Zelenskyy's full address to Congress27:59
Zelenskyy quotes FDR, says 'Ukrainian people will win too'01:08
Zelenskyy makes ‘Put-in’ joke during address to Congress00:53
Zelenskyy presents Ukrainian flag to Congress, says it's the 'symbol of the victory of this war'03:02
Zelenskyy: 'Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender'03:06
Ukrainians Christmas wish is for ‘victory,’ says Zelenskyy01:28
Zelenskyy on Iran: 'This is how one terrorist has found the other'01:08
'It's too much for me': Zelenskyy overwhelmed with gratitude in speech to Congress01:38
‘Russian tyranny has lost control over us,’ says Zelenskyy02:28
Watch full remarks as Biden, Zelenskyy unite in support of Ukraine36:11
Biden: ‘Putin thought he would weaken NATO instead he strengthened NATO’01:20
Biden: U.S. committed to ensuring Ukrainian people can continue to defend their country10:59
Biden insists Patriot missile system for Ukraine is 'not escalatory’ but ‘defensive’00:58
Zelenskyy says Putin lied at 2019 Normandy meeting saying full-scale invasion 'won't happen'03:01
Zelenskyy looks forward to meeting Congress to discuss possible $45 billion aid package05:54
Pres. Zelenskyy’s historic visit to Washington03:19
Snyder: Ukrainians have put prospect of larger war 'beyond the horizon'05:24
Lawrence: History was made with Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress07:43
- Now Playing
'The cost to the United States is worth it': Sen. Murphy on providing Patriots to Ukraine07:48
- UP NEXT
Zelenskyy makes personal appeal to U.S. in stirring, historic address08:20
Watch President Zelenskyy's full address to Congress27:59
Play All