  • Pres. Zelenskyy’s historic visit to Washington

    03:19

  • Snyder: Ukrainians have put prospect of larger war 'beyond the horizon'

    05:24

  • Lawrence: History was made with Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress

    07:43
    'The cost to the United States is worth it': Sen. Murphy on providing Patriots to Ukraine

    07:48
    Zelenskyy makes personal appeal to U.S. in stirring, historic address

    08:20

  • Watch President Zelenskyy's full address to Congress

    27:59

  • Zelenskyy quotes FDR, says 'Ukrainian people will win too'

    01:08

  • Zelenskyy makes ‘Put-in’ joke during address to Congress

    00:53

  • Zelenskyy presents Ukrainian flag to Congress, says it's the 'symbol of the victory of this war'

    03:02

  • Zelenskyy: 'Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender'

    03:06

  • Ukrainians Christmas wish is for ‘victory,’ says Zelenskyy

    01:28

  • Zelenskyy on Iran: 'This is how one terrorist has found the other'

    01:08

  • 'It's too much for me': Zelenskyy overwhelmed with gratitude in speech to Congress

    01:38

  • ‘Russian tyranny has lost control over us,’ says Zelenskyy

    02:28

  • Watch full remarks as Biden, Zelenskyy unite in support of Ukraine

    36:11

  • Biden: ‘Putin thought he would weaken NATO instead he strengthened NATO’

    01:20

  • Biden: U.S. committed to ensuring Ukrainian people can continue to defend their country

    10:59

  • Biden insists Patriot missile system for Ukraine is 'not escalatory’ but ‘defensive’ 

    00:58

  • Zelenskyy says Putin lied at 2019 Normandy meeting saying full-scale invasion 'won't happen'

    03:01

  • Zelenskyy looks forward to meeting Congress to discuss possible $45 billion aid package

    05:54

'The cost to the United States is worth it': Sen. Murphy on providing Patriots to Ukraine

07:48

Senator Chris Murphy talks about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Congress and the lines the U.S. is not willing to cross when it comes to providing aide.Dec. 22, 2022

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

