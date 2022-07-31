IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Father of co-pilot who exited plane before emergency landing speaks out

    01:14

  • 'We know of many others:' Kentucky governor confirms 26 dead from floods, toll expected to increase

    05:57

  • Stabbing on Wisconsin river leaves 1 dead, 4 injured during tubing trip

    00:41

  • Watch: Bodycam captures moments of Georgia woman who died after falling out of police car

    05:23

  • Authorities locate body of co-pilot who exited plane in emergency landing

    01:25

  • Inside the government's response to monkeypox

    03:08

  • Shark sightings increased this summer, causing concern for swimmer safety

    02:04

  • 19 people killed in Kentucky flash flooding

    02:31

  • Big economic week shows the split Americans are feeling

    01:47

  • Floods, heat and fire: How climate change is unfolding in real time

    01:39

  • Woman dies after being detained by Georgia police officers

    01:49

  • Cable company ordered to pay billions in damages to family of Texas woman killed by employee

    00:28

  • Surveillance video appears to show New Jersey councilwoman drive away after hitting cyclist

    00:50

  • Kentucky National Guard conducts water rescues amid severe flooding

    02:02

  • Attorney Ben Crump calls Brianna Grier’s death ‘completely unnecessary’

    01:56

  • What should you do if you win the billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot?

    03:38

  • China warns U.S. during Biden, Xi call amid rising tensions over Taiwan

    03:11

  • How to avoid being scammed via text message

    02:25

  • How soaring inflation, extreme heat are impacting vulnerable families in Arizona

    03:55

  • ICE uncovers migrant smuggling stash house in affluent Washington neighborhood

    04:37

msnbc

'Star Trek' actor Nichelle Nichols passes away at 89

00:31

Nichelle Nichols, the actor who played Lieutenant Nyota Uhura on the original "Star Trek" series, has died. She was 89 and died of natural causes. July 31, 2022

