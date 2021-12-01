''Outrage' as conservative judges try to tie Roe v Wade decision to Brown v. Board of Ed

MSNBC legal analysts Maya Wiley, Neal Katyal and Joyce Vance discuss the nearly 90 minutes of oral arguments before the Supreme Court in the most direct challenge to Roe v Wade in nearly three decades over a Mississippi abortion law. They discuss the Mississippi attorney general and Conservative judges attempt to liken Roe v Wade to older cases that have overturned rulings such as Brown vs. Board of Education and Plessy v. Ferguson, and express their shared "outrage" at the conflation of the cases. Dec. 1, 2021