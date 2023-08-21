‘Nothing normal about this’: What to expect from the first GOP debate and the reckoning ahead

Ali Velshi, Mehdi Hasan, Ayman Mohyeldin, Alicia Menendez, and Rev. Al Sharpton lead special coverage and analysis ahead of this week’s first GOP primary debate as the party faces a critical turning point with the looming shadow of the frontrunner, former president Donald Trump, facing multiple indictments, as well as a Friday deadline to surrender in Fulton County jail over election interference and racketeering charges. Although Trump says he will not be attending the debate, “he is there whether or not he is there,” Alicia Menendez says.Aug. 21, 2023