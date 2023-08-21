‘Nothing normal about this’: What to expect from the first GOP debate and the reckoning ahead

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    After testimony, Sen. Harris says AG Barr lacks all credibility and must resign

    00:38

  • WATCH: Sen. Harris, showing off prosecutorial prowess, puts AG Barr on his heels

    08:10

  • Sen. Hirono lays into AG Barr

    07:43

  • AG Barr: 'No, I did not exonerate' President Trump

    01:20

  • AG Barr will not recuse himself from investigations stemming from Mueller report

    01:53

  • Klobuchar: White House tried to stop legislation to secure elections from foreign interference

    01:27

  • Nicolle Wallace fact checks AG William Barr, says he is 'a staunch Trump ally'

    03:17

  • AG Barr won't clearly state how foreign entities should be prohibited from involvement in U.S. elections

    06:41

  • Wiley: 'What we're seeing is an Attorney General interfering with Congress'

    02:57

  • Wallace on watching Barr's testimony: 'In the moment it was agitation, in the end it's despair'

    01:33

  • Barr responds to Mueller letter: 'I'm not trying to capture everything, I'm just trying to state the verdict'

    03:42

  • Wallace: Barr is lying about what's in the report

    05:18

  • Leahy grills Barr about prior 'purposefully misleading' statements under oath

    03:52

  • Barr claims Trump did not obstruct justice because he was 'falsely accused'

    03:35

  • Watch AG Barr's opening statement before Senate Judiciary Committee

    15:16

  • Sen. Graham falsely says Mueller found 'no collusion' before Barr testimony

    01:15

  • Poway Synagogue shooting victim died shielding Rabbi from bullets

    05:08

  • Alleged shooter wrote anti-Semitic open letter

    03:27

  • Mayor of Poway: 1 dead in California synagogue shooting, believes hate crime

    07:09

  • Man detained in connection with shooting at synagogue in California

    02:37

msnbc

‘Nothing normal about this’: What to expect from the first GOP debate and the reckoning ahead

10:12

Ali Velshi, Mehdi Hasan, Ayman Mohyeldin, Alicia Menendez, and Rev. Al Sharpton lead special coverage and analysis ahead of this week’s first GOP primary debate as the party faces a critical turning point with the looming shadow of the frontrunner, former president Donald Trump, facing multiple indictments, as well as a Friday deadline to surrender in Fulton County jail over election interference and racketeering charges. Although Trump says he will not be attending the debate, “he is there whether or not he is there,” Alicia Menendez says.Aug. 21, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    After testimony, Sen. Harris says AG Barr lacks all credibility and must resign

    00:38

  • WATCH: Sen. Harris, showing off prosecutorial prowess, puts AG Barr on his heels

    08:10

  • Sen. Hirono lays into AG Barr

    07:43

  • AG Barr: 'No, I did not exonerate' President Trump

    01:20

  • AG Barr will not recuse himself from investigations stemming from Mueller report

    01:53

  • Klobuchar: White House tried to stop legislation to secure elections from foreign interference

    01:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All