  • Garrett Haake: Trump is getting way more comfortable at his arraignments

  • Judge emphasizes Trump 'not commit a crime,' 'try to influence a juror' in terms of release

  • Weissmann: I was a prosecutor for 21 years. I've never heard a judge warn a defendant like this.

  • Harry Dunn: Trump is on the road to accountability — and the destination is a guilty verdict

  • Inside the 'very intense' courtroom where Donald Trump was arraigned

    'Not guilty': Trump enters plea at arraignment in federal election subversion case

    Lawrence: There is nothing Donald Trump respects. He tried to defraud a whole country.

  • Tim Heaphy: Jan. 6 committee's work was ‘foundation’ for Special Counsel

  • Joy Reid: Trump's arraignment isn't solemn for me. What I feel is schadenfreude.

  • Fmr. Rep. Fred Upton: GOP needs to ‘decide that the Constitution’ plays ‘larger role than politics’

  • Ari Melber: Mark Meadows is ‘a key figure’ in Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 legal case

  • Tim Miller: Republicans 'were saying the right things' after Jan 6, but now defense is ‘even worse’

  • Trump arrives in D.C. ahead of arraignment

  • Asa Hutchinson: ‘I hope’ GOP understands ‘Trump misled them from day one’

  • Michael Beschloss: Without seeing and hearing trial, Trump’s allies ‘will disseminate lie after lie’

  • Mike Pence could be ‘a very strong witness’ since ‘he is not known as a Trump hater’

  • Trump could say that Jack Smith made ‘key witnesses’ ‘unavailable’ to him by naming co-conspirators

  • Trump departs Newark Airport for arraignment in D.C.

  • Trump departs Bedminster to travel to D.C. for arraignment

'Not guilty': Trump enters plea at arraignment in federal election subversion case

Rachel Maddow relays real-time reporting from the arraignment of Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. in which Trump enters a plea of "not guilty" of the federal charges related to allegations he conspired to subvert the results of the 2020 election.Aug. 3, 2023

    'Not guilty': Trump enters plea at arraignment in federal election subversion case

