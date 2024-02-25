IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Not a Soviet-style election’: Haley attacks Trump’s focus, vows to stay in race
Feb. 25, 202411:18

  • Maddow: Haley has a “big new line” to condemn Trump “for his corruption”

    03:55
  • Now Playing

    ‘Not a Soviet-style election’: Haley attacks Trump’s focus, vows to stay in race

    11:18
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's 'rambling and incoherent' victory speech leads to Maddow bestowing new nickname

    06:29

  • Trump's 'manifest unfitness' on display in rambling victory speech: Maddow

    05:16

  • 'A ridiculous long shot': Haley losing streak puts her candidacy in a different class

    05:21

  • Here’s what South Carolina GOP voters say if Trump is convicted of a crime

    06:26

  • 'An emphatic win': South Carolina primary projected for Trump immediately as polls close

    02:49

  • NBC News exit poll: Majority of S.C. GOP primary voters say Trump would be fit to be president if convicted

    06:24

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down first South Carolina exit poll results

    06:25

  • Haley casts vote in South Carolina GOP Primary

    03:06

  • 'Mother of MAGA': Why South Carolina party chair says Democrats won’t be there to save Nikki Haley

    05:00

  • Joy: MAGA Republican-led House could decide to steal the election on their own

    10:15

  • Magician says he was paid to make fake Biden robocall

    02:32

  • Nikki Haley makes final pitch to SC voters ahead of primary

    11:53

  • Christian extremists poised to overtake Trump agenda

    06:57

  • Michigan Voters: Willing to 'punish Joe Biden by making him a one-term president'

    08:25

  • 'Astonishing': Sen. Fetterman calls out GOP for willingness to let Ukraine fail

    08:07

  • Joe: Donald Trump lies about America's greatness

    09:55

  • Nikki Haley outraises Trump in January fundraising

    08:48

  • 'There is a coordinated campaign to distract' from Biden’s wins

    03:33

msnbc

‘Not a Soviet-style election’: Haley attacks Trump’s focus, vows to stay in race

11:18

Nikki Haley speaks after losing the South Carolina GOP primary and vows to stay in the race. Voters "have the right to a real choice, not a Soviet-style election with only one candidate," she says.Feb. 25, 2024

  • Maddow: Haley has a “big new line” to condemn Trump “for his corruption”

    03:55
  • Now Playing

    ‘Not a Soviet-style election’: Haley attacks Trump’s focus, vows to stay in race

    11:18
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's 'rambling and incoherent' victory speech leads to Maddow bestowing new nickname

    06:29

  • Trump's 'manifest unfitness' on display in rambling victory speech: Maddow

    05:16

  • 'A ridiculous long shot': Haley losing streak puts her candidacy in a different class

    05:21

  • Here’s what South Carolina GOP voters say if Trump is convicted of a crime

    06:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All