‘Melania’s not coming, but Stormy is’: Trump’s inner circle absent at criminal trial

Where are Trump’s family members at his historic criminal trial? Eric Trump was the only family member to show up. It comes as NBC News reports Trump grumbled he needed more support at trial. Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance tells MSNBC’s Katie Phang she has never seen anything like this and believes the lack of family support, including Melania’s absence, “sends the jury a message.” Phang is also joined by Adam Reiss and Hugo Lowell, reporters who were inside the courtroom and political strategist Adam Parkhomenko. The panel also weighs in on whether Donald Trump will testify.May 3, 2024