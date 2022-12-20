'Like night and day': Capitol police officer contrasts BLM protest with Trump's 1/6 riot

- Now Playing
'Like night and day': Capitol police officer contrasts BLM protest with Trump's 1/6 riot01:49
- UP NEXT
What’s next for the Jan. 6th investigation05:46
Tribe: We’ll see ‘a series of indictments’ against Trump by spring05:11
1/6 cmte. approves criminal referrals against Trump04:21
Melber: DOJ has prosecuted weaker Jan. 6 cases than the Trump referrals03:17
Lawrence: Jan. 6 hearings among most important in Congressional history11:14
Jan. 6 committee directs DOJ to further evidence beyond their reach and names names04:24
Raskin: Trump is constitutionally disqualified from holding office for insurrection participation11:43
Obstruction, witness tampering prominent in Jan. 6 report, but not in referrals08:45
Schiff: If DOJ doesn't act on referrals, 'the country will want to know why'11:48
'They prepared for a protest. They got a coup.': Trump stoking mob surprised authorities06:11
Jail Trump: Congress Tells DOJ to Charge Trump in First Referral Ever07:38
Jan. 6 Bomb: "Blueprint" for Trump Trial Revealed in Report | Melber Breakdown11:05
'We've done everything within our power.' Rep. Raskin on Jan. 6 criminal referral09:51
Historical impact of Jan. 6 criminal referral 'What the House of 1974 should have done'03:40
Rep. Luria on criminal referrals: 'The president had a duty to act, he didn't do it.'07:25
Watch: Jan. 6 committee presents key video evidence compilation12:12
Watch: Full Jan. 6 committee final public meeting01:08:59
'Unprecedented and momentous' Experts talk Jan 6. Committee's final public meeting15:01
We have ‘significant evidence’ to issue Trump criminal referrals, says Jan. 6 committee06:56
- Now Playing
'Like night and day': Capitol police officer contrasts BLM protest with Trump's 1/6 riot01:49
- UP NEXT
What’s next for the Jan. 6th investigation05:46
Tribe: We’ll see ‘a series of indictments’ against Trump by spring05:11
1/6 cmte. approves criminal referrals against Trump04:21
Melber: DOJ has prosecuted weaker Jan. 6 cases than the Trump referrals03:17
Lawrence: Jan. 6 hearings among most important in Congressional history11:14
Play All