'Leguizamo Does America' Official Trailer

- UP NEXT
Clash at the Border: December 29th at 11p ET on MSNBC00:30
Clash at the Border – LaMadrid00:53
Citizen Trump: The ‘boom’ years04:15
Citizen Trump: Down to business05:10
Blood Lions02:44
Blood Lions Web Extra: Bones02:25
Why We Did It hosted by Rachel Maddow01:19
'Why We Did It' intro02:06
Nuns, guns, and $17 million01:03
Heist: Terror in the heartland01:30
Heist: Wrestlers and Rock Stars01:20
“50 Years of Guns” with Rev. Al Sharpton00:30
50 Years of Guns: Ronald Bronson02:38
50 Years of Guns: Sikh Temple Shooting03:09
The Politics Of Power with Chris Hayes04:05
‘Erasing Hate’ documentary01:34
The House of Suh01:49
Barack Obama: Making History - Opposition01:47
Coming up: The Politics of Power00:30
Hubris: Selling the Iraq War — Mark Rossini: Hindsight00:50
- UP NEXT
Clash at the Border: December 29th at 11p ET on MSNBC00:30
Clash at the Border – LaMadrid00:53
Citizen Trump: The ‘boom’ years04:15
Citizen Trump: Down to business05:10
Blood Lions02:44
Blood Lions Web Extra: Bones02:25
Play All