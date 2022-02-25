Kyiv apartment building hit by debris after aircraft reportedly shot down

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kyiv apartment building hit by debris after aircraft reportedly shot down01:00
Ukrainian officials say an apartment building in Kyiv sustained heavy damage after an aircraft was shot down over the city.Feb. 25, 2022
