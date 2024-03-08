‘Just astonishing’: Lawrence on Biden’s direct attacks on Trump and SCOTUS

Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O’Donnell react to President Biden’s State of the Union address, his multiple references to Donald Trump, and his willingness to attack the Supreme Court. “There’s so many things in this speech that we have never seen before in a State of the Union address. One of them was the 13 times he referred to the candidate he’s going to be running against for president. That’s normally impossible to do... It was extraordinary.”March 8, 2024