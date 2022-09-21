Documents filed by Trump, family members show inflation of property values, court docket says02:13
How will NY AG lawsuit impact Trump and Republican's campaign plans?01:29
'Lady Justice' looks at the villains and heroes of the Trump years07:03
Melber: N.Y. attorney general’s lawsuit against Trump is ‘most severe’ outcome of investigation02:04
Trump lawyers accuse NY AG of advancing 'political agenda' with lawsuit02:36
New York attorney general slams Trump with lawsuit: ‘It’s the art of the steal’00:48
New York attorney general announces lawsuit against Trump over business fraud03:25
'Presidents have declassification authority, but not in this way'07:56
Trump delay tactics stumble over straight-shooting special master06:01
Special master to Trump: Put up or shut up05:19
DOJ, Trump lawyers square off in NY courtroom03:20
Laurence Tribe predicts whether Atty. General Merrick Garland will indict Trump07:31
Lawrence: Donald Trump is facing a judge who's not playing games10:22
Trump White House lawyer warned him against taking documents to Mar-a-Lago new report says11:06
The non-lawyer who is giving Trump legal advice on the Mar-a-Lago case08:14
Just How Close is the U.S. to a Civil War?15:19
Trump indictment next?: Why the blockbuster Jan. 6 report may change everything11:39
Weissmann: Dearie’s message to Trump lawyers is ‘if you don’t put up’ you won’t get relief10:58
Special master questions Trump lawyers over which seized documents were declassified02:30
Trump ally Mike Lindell must face defamation suit over election-rigging claims00:41
