‘It’s going to get really, really ugly’: Haley vows to stay in race despite Trump’s escalating attacks

Alex Wagner reacts to Trump’s victory in the New Hampshire primary, despite hardly campaigning there, and Haley’s decision to stay in the race, despite the likelihood of Trump ramping up his personal attacks on her ahead of next month’s primary in her home state of South Carolina. “He’s already starting going for the jugular with the birtherism stuff and Nikki Haley… It’s going to be a bruising next month for her,” Wagner says.Jan. 24, 2024