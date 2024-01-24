IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Ritual humiliation’: Trump had former 2024 rivals 'grovel' at New Hampshire victory speech Joy says

    03:00

  • Hayes: Trump using 'disgusting birtherism' against Haley helped him close out NH GOP primary

    04:37

  • ‘He’s a constant liar’: Nancy Pelosi reacts to Trump confusing her with Nikki Haley

    10:51

  • See Maddow shred Trump with live fact-check of victory speech

    11:01

  • Maddow: 'No reason' for Haley to drop out unless defendant Trump is acquitted

    07:57
    ‘It’s going to get really, really ugly’: Haley vows to stay in race despite Trump’s escalating attacks

    01:43
    ‘This race is far from over!’: Defiant Nikki Haley vows to fight Trump ‘chaos’ in South Carolina

    11:45

  • Trump wins New Hampshire primary, cementing status as clear frontrunner, NBC News projects

    02:56

  • Biden wins New Hampshire’s Democratic primary as a write-in candidate, NBC News projects

    01:28

  • 'Not insubstantial’: Kornacki analyzes Haley’s target numbers in first results from New Hampshire

    04:01

  • Range of polling station services keeps voting convenient in New Hampshire

    05:15

  • 'Where can she win if she can't win in New Hampshire?': Kristen Welker on Nikki Haley's fate

    05:59

  • Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: Trump running on ‘a grievance battle,’ issues are ‘anathema’ to campaign

    06:46

  • Welker: Haley supporters ‘frustrated,’ ‘worry’ she ‘waited too late’ to kick into ‘high gear’ in NH

    04:44

  • 'I'm very confident,' Trump says at NH polling site

    04:49

  • A call for former high-level Trump appointees to speak out

    06:23

  • New Hampshire secretary of state speaks about challenges of 2024 primary

    02:49

  • Ali Vitali: I think Haley is connecting in NH, but voters don't seem to want a Trump alternative

    07:15

  • Haley needs show why Trump is 'the bad guy' of 2024 politics: Chris Matthews

    02:20

  • Senator on the effort to write Biden's name on the NH ballot

    05:26

msnbc

‘It’s going to get really, really ugly’: Haley vows to stay in race despite Trump’s escalating attacks

01:43

Alex Wagner reacts to Trump’s victory in the New Hampshire primary, despite hardly campaigning there, and Haley’s decision to stay in the race, despite the likelihood of Trump ramping up his personal attacks on her ahead of next month’s primary in her home state of South Carolina. “He’s already starting going for the jugular with the birtherism stuff and Nikki Haley… It’s going to be a bruising next month for her,” Wagner says.Jan. 24, 2024

