‘I’m not making comments about what schools can teach:’ Judge Jackson
04:41
Share this -
copied
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said that she will not make comments about that schools can and cannot teach when Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., asked about transgender teaching in the classroom. March 23, 2022
Now Playing
‘I’m not making comments about what schools can teach:’ Judge Jackson
04:41
UP NEXT
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson highlights Supreme Court’s role in protecting the right to vote
01:41
‘Sickening’: Mystal on GOP ‘internal moral justifications’ for Jackson attacks
09:43
Judge Jackson declines to give her opinion on packing the court
03:30
Blumenthal: Brown Jackson dealt with ‘distorting and distracting questions’ with grace