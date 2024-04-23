IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'He wrote all of it down??': Prosecutors claim to have handwritten notes of Trump hush money scheme
April 23, 202409:46

In their opening statement, prosecutors in Donald Trump's New York criminal trial describe a document with notes in the margin, handwritten by former Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg, outlining the structure of the hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. Andrew Weissmann, former federal prosecutor, and Catherine Christian, former Manhattan prosecutor, discuss the significance of this evidence. April 23, 2024

