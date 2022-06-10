IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Schiff sees 'consciousness of guilt' in lawmakers who sought pardons for Jan. 6 role

    05:08

  • 'I was slipping in people's blood': Capitol police officer injured in Jan. 6 riot testifies at hearing

    01:42
  • Now Playing

    'He didn't make a single phone call': evidence paints picture of Trump inaction on Jan. 6

    05:24
  • UP NEXT

    Theme of first hearing's evidence: January 6th was Trump's plan

    04:20

  • Cheney: Members of Trump's cabinet discussed possibility of evoking 25th Amendment

    01:34

  • Maddow: January 6th ultimately a national security problem to be solved

    01:21

  • Cheney: Trump coordinated a seven-part plan to overturn the election

    00:36

  • Ivanka Trump 'accepted' that AG Barr found no widespread fraud in 2020 election

    00:36

  • Cheney: Trump approved of supporters chanting to 'hang' Mike Pence

    00:49

  • Rep. Thompson calls Jan. 6 riots 'an attempted coup' in opening statement

    01:50

  • Caught on tape: GOP leader’s Trump riot flip-flop exposed in new audio

    11:44

  • How high did MAGA riot plot go? Jan. 6 panel eyes Trump

    09:53

  • Kurt Bardella on Fox’s GOP propaganda

    06:30

  • What to expect from 1/6 hearings

    06:03

  • Legal questions loom as hearings outline January 6th accountability

    09:46

  • 'Willful ignorance': Officer Dunn decries Jack Del Rio's comments minimizing Jan. 6

    04:49

  • Maddow: January 6th threat to democracy is ongoing

    01:43

  • 'He gave his life for that day': Widow of D.C. police officer discusses impact of Jan. 6 riot

    12:05

  • NFL Coach calls Jan. 6 a "dust-up"

    07:46

  • Did Oath Keepers and Proud Boys conspire on Jan. 6?

    06:22

msnbc

'He didn't make a single phone call': evidence paints picture of Trump inaction on Jan. 6

05:24

Lawrence O'Donnell and a panel of MSNBC colleagues discuss the evidence presented in the first January 6th hearing that shows Donald Trump deliberately not doing anything to stop the violence at the Capitol.June 10, 2022

  • Schiff sees 'consciousness of guilt' in lawmakers who sought pardons for Jan. 6 role

    05:08

  • 'I was slipping in people's blood': Capitol police officer injured in Jan. 6 riot testifies at hearing

    01:42
  • Now Playing

    'He didn't make a single phone call': evidence paints picture of Trump inaction on Jan. 6

    05:24
  • UP NEXT

    Theme of first hearing's evidence: January 6th was Trump's plan

    04:20

  • Cheney: Members of Trump's cabinet discussed possibility of evoking 25th Amendment

    01:34

  • Maddow: January 6th ultimately a national security problem to be solved

    01:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All