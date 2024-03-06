'Dancing on the deck of the Titanic': Haley team 'jubilant' amid dark Super Tuesday odds

MSNBC's Ali Vitali reports on the Haley campaign as polls start to close on Super Tuesday throughout the East Coast. Vitali reports the mood at team Haley is "jubilant" and full of "happy warriors." Haley plans to watch the results with staff in Charleston where music is playing and food will be served. With the odds stacked against Haley, Vitali wonders if the "jubilant" mood is like "dancing on the deck of the Titanic."March 6, 2024