'Commitment to Life' MSNBC Trailer
March 6, 202400:30
msnbc

'Commitment to Life' MSNBC Trailer

00:30

Sunday, April 28th, watch "Commitment to Life." The feature documentary takes an intimate look back at the fight against HIV/AIDS in Los Angeles and the community that changed the course of the epidemic. Watch "Commitment to Life" Sunday, April 28th at 9pm ET on MSNBC and streaming now on Peacock.March 6, 2024

