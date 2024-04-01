'Battleground Georgia' Official Trailer

Sunday, May 19th, MSNBC Films presents “Battleground Georgia,” the latest installment of "The Turning Point" documentary series from Executive Producer Trevor Noah. The film breaks down the complex history of voting across the South and how Georgia came to lead the charge in this pivotal political moment. Watch “Battleground Georgia” Sunday, May 19th at 9pm ET on MSNBC. “Battleground Georgia” is a production from MSNBC Films, TIME Studios, Day Zero Productions, Sugar23, Mainstay, and Dare She Enterprises.April 1, 2024